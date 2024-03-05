DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

CPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a sell rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

