Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Up 20.8% in February

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.66.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 839,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,539. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $521.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.