Daniel Trencher Sells 6,780 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Trencher sold 6,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $98,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $20,640.00.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.3 %

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. 4,787,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,441. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teladoc Health

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.