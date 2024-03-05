Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 516.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.44. 75,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,261. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

