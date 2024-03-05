Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $135,362,000. Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,698,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $30,467,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,618.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after buying an additional 470,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

