DBV Technologies (DBVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect DBV Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $159.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.76. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 243.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBVT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

