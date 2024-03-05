Delano Ladd Sells 2,558 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,904.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delano Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00.

HQY traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

