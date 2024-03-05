Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DELL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $121.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

