Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,258. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $131.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Shorepath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,215,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 310,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 205,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

