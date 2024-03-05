Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $113.00 at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $99.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.88.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

