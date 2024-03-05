Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI):

2/29/2024 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Denali Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Denali Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,633. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.

Get Denali Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $339,694.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,276,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,226,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,736,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.