Desjardins Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$66.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.38.

TSE CM opened at C$65.82 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$47.44 and a 1 year high of C$66.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.90. The company has a market cap of C$61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

