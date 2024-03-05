Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Up 0.1 %

Diageo stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.35. The stock had a trading volume of 161,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,745. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.