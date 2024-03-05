Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,182,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 630,900 shares.The stock last traded at $41.97 and had previously closed at $41.80.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,915,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,057 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,649,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,945,000 after purchasing an additional 229,639 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,108,000 after purchasing an additional 211,655 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,808,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,994,000 after purchasing an additional 181,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,798,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,256,000 after purchasing an additional 232,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

