Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Jentner Corp

Jentner Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 698,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,974. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $35.26.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

