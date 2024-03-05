Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is Jentner Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jentner Corp owned about 0.26% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 43,165.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.65. 1,056,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

