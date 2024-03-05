Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up to $54.63

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.63, but opened at $56.60. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 2,294,475 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 53.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 306.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.