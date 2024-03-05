Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $49.77

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.77, but opened at $48.01. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 19,653,518 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

