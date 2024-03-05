Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 179,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 193,092 shares.The stock last traded at $88.41 and had previously closed at $89.08.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2457 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.