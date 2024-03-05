Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 179,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 193,092 shares.The stock last traded at $88.41 and had previously closed at $89.08.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2457 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

