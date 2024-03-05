Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.10% of Docebo worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Docebo by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 132,111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Docebo by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Docebo by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 77,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Docebo by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 74,702 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,391,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Docebo stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.51 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $56.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

