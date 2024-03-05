Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,290. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.