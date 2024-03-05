DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.32.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $132.40 on Monday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $134.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.00.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $9,143,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $9,143,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,171,330 in the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

