Dora Factory (new) Price Tops $0.14 (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a total market capitalization of $75.10 million and approximately $527,820.25 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.14194351 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $476,988.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

