DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DUET Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUET. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,732,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,956,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,031,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

DUET stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. DUET Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $11.83.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

