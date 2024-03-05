Duncan Tait Buys 9,590 Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Tait acquired 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 622 ($7.89) per share, with a total value of £59,649.80 ($75,707.32).

Inchcape Stock Down 8.2 %

INCH stock traded down GBX 56 ($0.71) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 624.50 ($7.93). 1,594,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 684.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 698.05. Inchcape plc has a 12 month low of GBX 597.50 ($7.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.79).

Inchcape Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 24.30 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,200.00%.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

