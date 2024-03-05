DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DXPE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.57. 1,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,871. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $575.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.67. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 631,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,314,334.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1,030.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1,622.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

