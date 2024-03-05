Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.07. The company had a trading volume of 48,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,453. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.64. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $261.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

