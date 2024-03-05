Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 23,397 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $41,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38,737 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 65.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 86,355 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

A traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.01. 1,463,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $146.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

