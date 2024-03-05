Earnest Partners LLC Buys 1,018 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $54,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.91. 2,359,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,928,142. The company has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $213.37.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

