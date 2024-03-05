Earnest Partners LLC Buys 178,375 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,143,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,375 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $86,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NOV by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,025. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

