Earnest Partners LLC Buys 21,286 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Keysight Technologies worth $47,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $688,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 387,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.30.

KEYS stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.69. 490,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day moving average is $141.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

