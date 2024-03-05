Earnest Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 217,170 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Air Lease worth $71,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Air Lease by 421.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,598,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at $34,598,091.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,691,910 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

