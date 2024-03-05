Earnest Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,870 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 2.50% of WesBanco worth $36,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in WesBanco by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in WesBanco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 24.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 96,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,168. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $36.02.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

WesBanco Company Profile



WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

