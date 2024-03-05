Earnest Partners LLC Has $45.23 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 162.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,432 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,683 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of Performance Food Group worth $45,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,281,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after buying an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

PFGC traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.65. 220,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,235. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

