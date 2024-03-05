Earnest Partners LLC Has $81.44 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 417,944 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of Boston Properties worth $81,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,767,000 after purchasing an additional 151,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,417,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $65.75. 546,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

