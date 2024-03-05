Earnest Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,695 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Diamondback Energy worth $48,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $128,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,086,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.26.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.53. 497,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,664. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $185.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.48.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.08 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

