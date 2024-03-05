Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,896 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,532 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rio Tinto Group worth $87,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

