Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 12,451 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $52,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,926,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $64,710,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.33. 135,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,890. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.45 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.17. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 115.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

