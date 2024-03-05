Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,468 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 4.66% of First Merchants worth $77,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 35.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in First Merchants by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Merchants Price Performance

FRME stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,118. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $156.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

