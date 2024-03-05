Earnest Partners LLC Sells 215,045 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,045 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 6.07% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $64,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,426,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 624,479 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,492,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,684,000 after purchasing an additional 565,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 362,052 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MD traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. 238,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,087. The firm has a market cap of $740.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

