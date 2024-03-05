Earnest Partners LLC Sells 98,714 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,133,657 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 98,714 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $46,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.6 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,027,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,537,566. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.