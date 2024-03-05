Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $91.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

