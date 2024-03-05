Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Shares of NYSE CEV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. 1,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,553. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $10.91.
In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $89,776.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 962,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,764,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 30,016 shares of company stock worth $303,196 in the last ninety days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
