Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. 1,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,553. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $10.91.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $89,776.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 962,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,764,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 30,016 shares of company stock worth $303,196 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.