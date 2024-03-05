Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ENX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,558. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,894 shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $157,114.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,034,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,219,241.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,256 shares of company stock valued at $474,543.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENX. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

