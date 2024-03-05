Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
NYSE:ENX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,558. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.07.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,894 shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $157,114.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,034,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,219,241.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,256 shares of company stock valued at $474,543.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
