EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. EchoStar traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 325,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,012,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EchoStar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 59.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after buying an additional 531,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,055,000 after buying an additional 581,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,289,000 after buying an additional 182,601 shares during the period. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,892,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($7.50). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

