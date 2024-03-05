Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218,692 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 162.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 890,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ECL opened at $225.90 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $227.27. The company has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

