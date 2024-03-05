Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $42,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ECL traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.06. 261,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,413. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $227.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

