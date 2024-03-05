Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

EDIT opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $811.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $11.91.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 6.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Editas Medicine by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Editas Medicine by 18.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

