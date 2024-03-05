EHP Funds Inc. Acquires 8,500 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

EHP Funds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of MTG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. 810,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

