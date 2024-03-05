EHP Funds Inc. Acquires New Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,741 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,544 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AOS traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 382,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $85.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

